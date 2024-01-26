Durban — It is expected that on Friday (today) the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court forfeit bail for the 22-year-old man alleged to have kidnapped, murdered, mutilated the face of his victim, and burnt him, before throwing his body off a cliff. This is after Sphamandla Nethisa failed to appear in court last Friday. He is accused of killing of Thulasizwe Khayelihle “The Gentleman” Hlophe who was allegedly kidnapped, bundled into his Kia Picanto, and taken to Umtata location in Inanda in 2022.

Hlophe was allegedly kidnapped from outside Under The Moon Lounge in Inanda where he had gone with his friends, musicians Madanon and Babes Wodumo. It’s alleged that Hlophe was stabbed and killed, his body taken to the Nguzi area near Mbeka Primary School where his face, neck, and body were mutilated to make his body unidentifiable or unrecognisable, and was then thrown over a cliff. Besides his car, his cell phone and Nike takkies were also allegedly stolen.

Nethisa is charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravated circumstances as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He is currently out on R1 500 bail. If he is found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years if he is a first offender, however if he has been previously convicted of a similar charge, the court could not deviate from a minimum sentence of 20 years. If convicted of murder he could face life imprisonment.

The 22-year-old’s new count is that of contravening regulation promulgated in terms of Section 90 (1) read with Section 68 (1) of The National Health Act 61 of 2003. “The State alleges that on June 11, 2022, at Nguzi near Mbeka Primary School, in Inanda the accused who was not permitted by or under any law to acquire tissue of a deceased person, Steven Thulasizwe Hlophe, in a manner not provided for or for a purpose other than those permitted for in terms of The National Health Act 61 of 2003 and its regulation by removing the facial structures including face, skin, nose, ears and soft tissues of the face and neck of Hlophe after killing him,” alleges the State. Last Friday Nethisa’s name was called out three times with no response. Instead, his mother who was in court, indicated that he had not come home and she did not know where he was.