‘Ban, kill, shoot them, cut out their uteruses, ovaries’ says woman about black men, women while defending pit bulls

Durban — A voice clip of an unknown woman has gone viral for saying the black man must be banned, killed and shot while black women must have their uteruses and ovaries cut out so they do not reproduce, all in the name of protecting pit bulls. The voice clip is said to have been played during a radio show on Power FM on Thursday morning.

A man, believed to be a radio DJ said that a clip surfaced in what appears to be a WhatsApp group for dog lovers. Before playing the clip, the DJ said that this is what was “spewed out by one of the people in the group”. “Estella/Stella, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is ban the black man. They rape, they steal, they kill, worse than any pit bull could and they get away with it. Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black man.

“Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries, that they cannot procreate because they will all turn out the same because they all the same,” the woman said. She went on to say: “I’m very passionate about this. “Ban them, kill them, shoot them.

“Get rid of them because they are the problem. “Not pit bulls, not animals. “Animals are beautiful, and they er deserve, er, warm bed, er food, love and attention and everything else.

“God created those animals. “Who created the black man do you think God? “I don't think so.”