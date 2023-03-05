Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Network on Violence against Women held a “Barefoot in Black” march against gender-based violence and femicide on Saturday, the protesters making their way from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall. KZN Network’s director, Cookie Edwards, said they had chosen the theme “Barefoot in Black” because the organisation and the country at large were mourning the upsurge in GBVF, as well as all the other social ills engulfing our society.

They were also concerned about the high rate of suicide and family murders of vulnerable groups such as women, children, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, persons with disabilities, men, and senior citizens. En route they conscientised men and women in the streets about the “out of hand” pandemic that has caused, and is continuing to cause, so much pain and suffering, and which has destroyed so many families. Edwards said: “We cannot tolerate this pain of losing our children and women, who are being abused, raped or murdered while the authorities look on.

“As communities and service providers, we have to be moved from a sense of inaction to one of action to protect the vulnerable members of society.” Edwards further said the experience of watching one parent physically abuse another was heartbreaking. “Why do we always call women the backbone of the family, the home, or society when most women continue to suffer in silence and absolute misery, feeling devalued and unappreciated?”

“Most women have had their backbones fractured and broken through GBVF, lack of education, and poverty. They can barely stand on their own, or are shackled by chains of abuse and violence. The situation is even more insulting when one acknowledges that these women are the mothers of our societies.” Edwards added that most women were oblivious of their human rights, despite legislation that had been enacted to protect survivors of GBVF. She further stressed that women who lived in rural areas must not be forgotten, as these were the most vulnerable.

She said there were strong leaders in communities who could publicly condemn this scourge, but they chose to remain silent. “If actions, or lack of action, speak louder than words, it is obvious that we do not value the lives of women and children or their dignity. “My actions, your actions and our actions are the answer. Let us do the right thing,” Edwards said.

A mother whose daughter was murdered by her spouse, Jessica Shah said the government must make it its priority to protect the victims of gender-based violence, who are women and children. In conclusion, Edwards thanked all those who participated in the march for their support, adding that it was about time the authorities took a firm stance on the scourge. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995