Battle for Zulu throne futile: king

Durban — King Misuzulu has rejected calls by both Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s factions that his appointment be started afresh. Speaking after the adjournment of the first day’s proceedings in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Monday, the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa of Onkweni, said the king was rejecting these two factions’ presentations which he called a waste of time that would not change anything.

Africa said although King Misuzulu was not scared of starting the process afresh he felt it would be a futile exercise. This was because it wouldn’t change the fact that the king’s late mother Queen Mantfombi was a royal and her lobola was paid by the Zulu nation. The king’s mother is King Mswati’s sister. In terms of African tradition, a wife who gives birth to a king must also be a royal and her lobola must be paid by the nation.

Prince Africa said even if the judge agreed with the two factions, King Misuzulu would still emerge as the king. He added that people must understand that His Majesty became a king just after the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021. “We don’t believe the court can entertain it, hence our legal team will reject that presentation.

“The fact that these two camps are not even speaking with one voice is a strong indication that what they wanted was a misguided thing,” said Prince Africa. Both Prince Mbonisi and Prince Simakade’s attorneys strongly argued that the May 14, 2021, royal family meeting was improperly constituted. They both asked the court to set it aside, and prayed for a new process.

The two slightly differ in that Prince Mbonisi’s side told the court that the process must be referred back to the royal family to appoint a new king since the May 2021 meeting was not properly constituted, while Prince Simakade’s camp asked the court to refer the matter back to the president. The camps also differed on who should be king. Prince Mbonisi’s side wants Prince Buzabazi from KwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace, while Prince Simakade’s faction wanted him to be the king.

In their arguments both camps questioned the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s royal status, arguing that he was not a royal family member and had no powers to call a meeting to discuss the succession. They also argued that even though he had powers, he failed to conduct the process fairly since he did not allow anyone to speak or object to King Misuzulu’s appointment. The sides said what happened that day was Buthelezi introduced “Prince Misuzulu” as the king without allowing names to be put forward for nominations from the floor.