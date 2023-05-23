Be mindful of the usage of energy drinks – dietician

Durban – The safety of energy drinks has come under scrutiny especially when it comes to children. With the recent buzz around energy drinks, a wellness dietician, Omy Naidoo, has warned of the importance to note that not all energy drinks are created equal.

“For instance, Prime, currently available in South Africa, is a hydration drink that does not contain caffeine or stimulants. “Hydration drinks provide glucose and electrolytes for replenishment while energy drinks contain stimulants like caffeine, taurine and ginseng,” says Naidoo. He said these stimulants can have adverse effects on the body, particularly when consumed in high amounts and that energy drinks that contain artificial sweeteners have been linked to changes in gut bacteria.

“This affects glucose metabolism and potentially increases the risk of diabetes. The dangers of energy drinks for children and adolescents are linked to excessive caffeine intake. During adolescence, when bone development is critical, caffeine can interfere with calcium deposition, leading to weaker bone formation,” added Naidoo. Other commonly known side-effects of high consumption of caffeine is that it can lead to high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, headaches, stomach aches, hyperactivity and increased anxiety symptoms and irritability. “Interestingly, even infrequent consumption of energy drinks during adolescence has been associated with problematic health behaviours, such as increased smoking, alcohol consumption, problematic social media usage, shorter sleep, and poor food choices.

“This is because caffeine can affect neural pathways in the brain, leading to dependency behaviours,” he adds According to the American Academy for Paediatrics, caffeinated beverages should be avoided for children under the age of 12. For adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, caffeine intake should be limited to 100mg per day, equivalent to an old-fashioned cup of coffee or two cups of tea/diet soda or half a bottle of caffeinated sports drinks. Sugar-free energy drinks, with their low calorie and high caffeine content, have become a popular trend among young females with eating disorders who use them to maintain or lose weight.