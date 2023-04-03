Be vigilant on the roads for your safety and other road users this Easter, urges the AA

Durban — With the Easter long weekend approaching, the Automobile Association (AA) has urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads for their safety and that of other road users. The AA also provided safety tips ahead of the Easter period for road users.

It said that statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation show that 270 people died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in 2021. More than 2 500 have died on the country’s roads over the Easter period in the past decade. “Sadly, the increase in traffic over the Easter break also leads to an increase in the number of fatal crashes and road fatalities over this period. While traffic law enforcement is enhanced during this weekend, many road users continue to disobey the rules of the road and to disregard their own and other road users’ safety. “We therefore urge motorists, those on motorbikes, and pedestrians to be mindful of the increase in traffic volumes and to ensure they are cautious and always focused on the road when travelling,” the AA said.

The AA said road safety remains a problem in South Africa but at the same time, is not prioritised sufficiently by authorities. It also said that even though traffic law enforcement is increased at specific times of the year, road users have a responsibility to obey the rules of the road. “Traffic law enforcement can only do so much and if road users don’t play their role in ensuring their own safety, they compromise the efforts of traffic law enforcement. Road users have a responsibility when on the road and until everyone understands and respects this, our country’s festive and annual road fatalities – which, in our view, amount to a national crisis – will not decline,” the AA noted.

“We also encourage travellers to make the journey part of their vacation by getting off the main roads and exploring South Africa. Break a long drive with an overnight stay, and experience the splendour our country has to offer,” the AA added. The AA gave the following tips for road users: Drink or drive.

Text or drive.

Rest before you travel. Do not drive if you are tired. Stop every two hours or 200km to stretch and get fresh air.

Do not use electronic devices while driving. Use cellphones only when needed in an emergency.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt (front and back).

Drive to the conditions of the road. The indicated speed limit is not a target.

Do not overtake when it is unsafe to do so, and respect and obey the road markings which indicate when you may or may not pass other vehicles.

If you are a cyclist, riding a motorbike or a pedestrian, make yourself visible and ensure your protective clothing is in good condition.

Ride and walk where it is safe to do so.

Ensure you are properly protected with access to a security panic device such as the AA’s Remi device, or an app on your phone you can activate if needed.

Respect traffic law enforcement, they are there to ensure your and other road users’ safety.

Enjoy your drive and arrive safely at your destination. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.