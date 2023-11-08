Bheki Cele concerned about officers leaving SAPS

Durban — Police Minister Bheki Cele said he is concerned about the rising number of police officers leaving the organisation because of dissatisfying salaries. Cele was addressing thousands of members at the 10th-year anniversary conference co-ordinated by the Police and Prisons Civil Union (Popcru) which is taking place at the Durban ICC.

He said the issue of unfair pay of members of the SAPS is disheartening and should be scrutinised. POPCRU conference was held at the Durban ICC this week. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo “The question of finances in the policing organisation is disappointing and something has to be done. In one month, 300 officers leave the organisation, and we really need to probe into the matter as the number of exiting members is reduced. Currently, the country is facing a challenge of a shortfall of staff members while criminals are not backing down when police officers respond on crime scenes. “These criminals are taking us on so we have no use of stepping back. A number of people complain about police brutality but they must know that we won’t back down if criminals are declaring war.

“It is therefore, important that the leadership gets ready to protect the police officers who do their job. When officers are attacked and respond, an inquest case should be opened, not a murder case,” said Cele. He also addressed the issue of the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the SAPS with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, to encourage employees to remain physically fit and healthy. According to a statement sent last week by the national SAPS office, the purpose of the MOU is to “benefit police officers to access and utilise the facilities of the two gyms at a discounted percentage”. “We are still discussing the 20% discount but while we are on those talks, police officers need to utilise the facilities so that they can get their bodies in shape. We are also trying to get facilities that will allow them to exercise wherever they are so that they don’t experience challenges when they are away from home,” he added.

MINISTER of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald LamolaPicture; Doctor Ngcobo The five-day conference which began on Tuesday will run until Friday. New members of the union’s leadership elected last night are expected to be introduced today (Wednesday). Other delegates expected to address the union include the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, and director-general of Transport, advocate James Mlawu. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, warned the government officials and members of the policing service about corruption, which leads to a failing constitutional system.