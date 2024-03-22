Durban — About 85 units of blood were donated during the Adopt-a-Day Drive at Penzance Primary School on March 15. The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) held this drive. SANBS donor relations practitioner – Durban South, Msimelelo Lose, said they received a positive reception from the school.

Lose explained that Adopt-a-Day is a blood donation promotion that is tasked for pupils to encourage parents, family members and teachers to donate blood. Pupils cannot donate blood as they are under age (16), Lose said. “They recruit someone to donate blood on their behalf. The pupils’ contribution is recognised by an entry slip issued by the school. There is a prize for the school for reaching the target, and a token of appreciation (depending on stock availability) for donating blood during these promotions. All of this is done to help contribute to SANBS daily target.”

Penzance Primary School Principal, Hendrik Havemann, donated blood. Picture: Supplied Lose added that the promotion also became an opportunity for pupils to see that the blood donation process helps to contribute to saving lives. “Blood drives can be arranged as early as 56 days after donations. With schools, we normally visit every term. That is upon agreement with a school. The Adopt-a-Day promo is organised and agreed upon with the school and is run as a promotion. However, regular blood drives continue as normal.” Educator and head of community services, Catherine Stevens, said the day was an overwhelming success.

“We had hoped to pledge 50 units of blood, but in the end we exceeded expectations. The blood drive was attended by 102 people, with 85 successfully donating blood. Our incredible parents, staff and community all rallied together and supported this initiative. “It always amazes me how people give a part of themselves so selflessly to a recipient they will never meet. Our own principal has donated blood over 70 times,” Stevens said. She concluded by saying that the school hoped to continue this initiative annually.