Bloody trail leads to discovery of newborn dumped in rubble site

Durban — A newborn baby was rushed to hospital after being found in a rubble site in Pietermaritzburg earlier this week. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Pietermaritzburg police were investigating a case of child abandonment after an incident in which a newborn baby was found inside a bin at Loop Street on Monday.

“It is alleged that a member of the community spotted a blood trail leading to a rubble site. The baby was taken to the hospital for a medical examination,” Ngcobo said. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Loop Street in Pietermaritzburg just after 10am. “On arrival, it was found that a baby had been dumped in a rubbish bin in the early hours of the morning, the baby was found to be in a critical condition and required urgent medical care,” Robertson.

He said that authorities were in attendance. The Project Life Baby Saver in Umhlali Village was recently launched. Picture: IPSS Medical Centre Meanwhile, IPSS Medical Rescue was part of the launch of the Project Life Baby Saver in Umhlali Village on June 21. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said: “This is an amazing initiative that has seen baby saver boxes launched throughout the country. The purpose of this initiative is to provide women with a safe place for their babies when they feel they are unable to care for them, while remaining anonymous. This provides an alternative to the harsh reality of babies being dumped in fields, pit toilets and a number of other places.”

Meyrick said that when a baby is placed in the baby saver box, an electronic notification is sent out to security and medical rescue services as well as various other volunteers involved in this project who will respond to ensure the baby is safe, healthy and placed in a loving foster home. “Many thanks to all the sponsors who made this initiative possible and to Project Life Pregnancy Support for starting this initiative,” Meyrick said.