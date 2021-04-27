Boy survives near drowning; elderly woman mauled by pet pit bulls

DURBAN - An 11-year-old boy on Monday was saved by a bystander at the Wilson’s Wharf when he experienced difficulty while swimming with friends.

Rescue Care Paramedic Kyle van Reenen said when they responded to the scene at Durban’s Port, bystanders were found attending to the boy and Advanced Life Support Practitioners took over his care.

“Further information revealed that the boy was swimming in the port with his friends when he experienced some difficulty and began to sink. A quick- thinking bystander acted swiftly, retrieving the boy from the water,” said Van Reenen.

He said the boy was found to be disorientated and placed in the recovery position until paramedics arrived and treated him before he was taken to King Edward VIII Hospital for further assessment.

“The bystander is commended for his fast thinking and life-saving actions,” said Van Reenen.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an elderly woman was attacked by her pet pit bulls in Richards Bay.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, they responded to a dog bite at a residence in Meerensee Richards Bay.

“Reports indicate that an elderly female had been mauled by her pet pit bulls. When Netcare 911 arrived on scene they found that the lady had sustained traumatic injuries to her limbs, head and upper body,” said Herbst.

He said the woman was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported in a serious condition to hospital for further care.

In January, a Verulam man, 79, was seriously injured after being attacked by two pit bulls and a boerboel.

