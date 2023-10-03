Breakthrough made after spate of trailer thefts in Durban North and Greenwood Park

Durban — A breakthrough was made in investigations into the spate of trailer thefts in Durban after a suspect was arrested trying to steal a trailer in Durban North last week. At about 2am on Thursday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received several panic alerts from clients in Chelsea Drive and WhatsApp messages on crime alert groups reporting that assistance was needed in Chelsea Drive where a homeowner nabbed a suspect who had stolen his trailer from his property. Two other suspects ran away.

“Multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. A search for the two wanted suspects was conducted but they unfortunately managed to evade arrest,” said Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell. The police took the suspect and the vehicle to the Durban North SAPS for further investigation. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban North police arrested a 31-year-old man for theft after he allegedly stole a trailer. The suspect appeared in court on Monday.

Marshall Security and the Durban North Trio Crimes Unit worked on information received on the possible whereabouts of stolen trailers after multiple cases were reported in Durban North and Greenwood Park in the past few months. Picture: Marshall Security Powell said that at about 1pm on the same day, members of the SAPS Special Operations Team and Durban North Trio Crimes Unit worked on information received on the possible whereabouts of trailers stolen in Durban North and Greenwood Park in the past few months “Investigations led team members to a well-known taxi rank in the Durban Central area where they managed to recover a trailer which had been stolen in July this year in the Gingingindlovu area,” Powell said. “Multiple other abandoned trailers with no number plates, no licence discs and VINs (vehicle identification numbers) which been tampered with were also found and are suspected to be stolen.”