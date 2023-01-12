Bridge City Shopping Centre to re-open almost two years after it was looted, destroyed

Durban — In about three months Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu will be re-opening and joining other establishments that have become operational following the July 2021 unrest that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The KwaMashu Business Chamber welcomed the anticipated opening.

“As the KwaMashu Business Chamber, we are pleased about the re-opening of the Bridge City Mall. The damage to the infrastructure caused major inconvenience to the people of INK (Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu) and resulted in job losses. “We would like to encourage asset owners and businesses operating in shopping malls and townships in general, to be more present in community development initiatives in order to forge a closer working partnership. As a chamber, we will continue to work and to promote township investment, working with all stakeholders,” said chairperson Sthe Mabanga. Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu is still under construction after it was vandalised during the July unrest 2021. It is expected to be operational soon. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Four months ago, the Pietermaritzburg Brookside Mall which was destroyed by a fire during the unrest was reopened.

In Durban, in the same month that the Brookside Mall re-opened, 70% of the Springfield Value Centre also reopened, with the remainder ready to welcome shoppers ahead of the festive season. In December 2021, Makro Springfield welcomed thousands of shoppers at its grand re-opening. The megastore’s property and goods were damaged, including the theft of solar panels in the parking area.

File - This is what the Bridge City Shopping Centre looked like last year in June. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) In a written reply to the Daily News, Bridge City’s marketing team said the centre was still incomplete and is under construction, the reopening of the centre is expected in April 2023. Some establishments in its precinct were already operational. “Super Spar at Bridge City Shopping Centre reopened in June 2022. Other retail establishments in the precinct are not managed by Capital Land – we are therefore unable to provide comment on these.

