Bullet narrowly misses paramedic’s head while emergency service responds to accident scene

Durban — ALS Paramedics Medical Services survived unscathed after they were shot at while attending to an accident scene in Durban on Monday afternoon. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that while responding to an accident scene on Berea Road near Canongate Road, their paramedics were shot at.

Jamieson said that paramedics were alerted to an accident scene that had just occurred while driving down Berea Road just after 12.15pm. “While responding to the scene the paramedics saw men with firearms drawn at the crashed vehicle. The suspects then began shooting at our ambulance. Our crews managed to evade and call for help,” Jamieson said. “The staff were very lucky to escape without injury as the vehicle had a hole showing a bullet had entered the front cabin above the driver's head and exited through the rear door.”

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that whilst responding to an accident scene on Berea Road near Canongate Road, their paramedics were shot at. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services Jamieson said it is alleged that a foreign national was robbed of a large sum of money by the suspects. “Our staff are obviously shaken up. However, as a business we are very grateful they were not injured,” he said. Jamieson said no injuries were reported on the scene.

He also said that the scene was handed over to police for investigation. “We would like to encourage people to please stay safe and try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash on you,” Jamieson said. Police have been approached for comment.

