Buthelezi’s legacy lives on, says IFP

Durban — The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal held a Provincial Public Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of IFP founder and president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in KwaMashu on Sunday. Buthelezi, a prime minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, is remembered as an iconic leader and statesman whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

WATCH: Gospel queen Dr Rebecca Malope belting it out at inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi's memorial service @ pic.twitter.com/coRyxCtDgW — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) November 5, 2023 The IFP said the gathering offered an opportunity for the community to come together to collectively honour the memory of a leader who guided the province and nation with unwavering dedication and vision. Various political parties across the political spectrum, faith-based and religious organisations, civil organisations, traditional leaders in society and professionals from various fields and cultural groups attended the service. The memorial was also used for electioneering. Amabutho arriving in their numbers at the memorial service. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa called on the nation to remember Nelson Mandela’s words when he said: “If the ANC does to you what the apartheid government did to you, then you must do to the ANC what you did to the apartheid government.”

He added that Mandela’s words should be honoured by voting to remove the ANC from power. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said in April next year the party would fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium to prove it was ready to take over the province. He scoffed at rumours of division in the party, saying that there was unity. Political parties that attended were the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, ATM, and the EFF. Some gave messages of support to the IFP and to the Buthelezi family, which was represented by the clan heir, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi.

Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango said eThekwini Municipality should be renamed after Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. ActionSA supported the moving of the legislature seat back to Ulundi. Mncwango added he would soon file a motion to rename eThekwini after Buthelezi. The DA’s Dean Macpherson praised Buthelezi for the non-violent struggle for freedom in SA; the DA would continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the IFP. WATCH: KZN DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson also at the late inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi's memorial service at Princess Magogo Stadium @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/F1C0IJYiVP — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) November 5, 2023 Speaking on behalf of the Buthelezi family, Prince Zuzifa thanked the IFP and all other parties for their words of comfort and support.