Durban — A bystander and paramedics tried to save a girl, 9, who was injured when two vehicles crashed on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night. KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantell Botha said a child died on the R620 in Oslo Beach.

Botha said that on Saturday night, the KZPA service responded to the R620 Oslo Beach for reports of a collision. She said that when emergency services arrived, they found that two vehicles had been involved in a collision. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained fatal injuries, one patient had sustained critical injuries, and one patient had sustained serious injuries,” Botha said.

“A bystander had started resuscitation efforts on the patient with fatal injuries, and paramedics quickly continued resuscitation efforts. Sadly, despite resuscitation efforts, the patient was declared dead on the scene.” A nine-year-old girl was killed when two vehicles crashed in Port Shepstone on Saturday night. Police said one of the drivers is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance Botha said that paramedics stabilised the patient with critical injuries and the patient was airlifted by Netcare 911 medical helicopter to a specialist facility in Pietermaritzburg for further treatment. “The patient with serious injuries was stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further care,” she said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Port Shepstone are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 9-year-old girl was declared dead following a motor vehicle accident on Marine Drive in Shelly Beach on Saturday evening. ” Netshiunda said that reports indicate that two vehicles, which were driven by females, collided and one driver was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. “She was treated at the scene before she was rushed to the hospital. The other driver, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, was also taken to the hospital and all necessary tests were done. The results will determine the police’s further action,” Netshiunda said.