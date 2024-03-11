Call for a minute of silence to honour the late king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu

Durban — King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for a minute of silence to honour his late father, the late king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, on the anniversary of his death. In a statement on Monday morning, Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said that His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on all members and friends of the Zulu Nation to observe a minute of silence at noon on Tuesday, March 12, to honour the third anniversary of the passing of His Majesty’s father, king Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

King Zwelithini bowed March 12, 2021, at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, at age 72. On December 3, 2021, he would have marked 50 years on the throne. He was the longest-serving and oldest monarch in Zulu history and in South Africa. King Zwelithini’s coronation was in 1971 at the age of 23.

He was affectionately known as Isilo samaBandla Onke, Ongangezwe Lakhe or uMnguni Omnyama. Buthelezi described king Zwelithini as a symbol of unity and peace in KwaZulu-Natal and said he would always be cherished in the hearts of millions of Zulus in South Africa and throughout the world. “Observing a minute of silence at work, school or home will be a fitting tribute to the memory of our late king who was much loved and admired throughout the country.” Buthelezi added that King Misuzulu would lead the Royal family and amabutho at the 110th anniversary commemoration of king Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo that will take place at KwaCeza, Zululand this Saturday.