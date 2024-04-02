Call for municipal managers to get bodyguards

Durban — The Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (ILGM) has called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to allow municipalities to provide at least one bodyguard to municipal managers. The body’s call came after the shooting incident inside uMhlathuze Local Municipality chambers in Richards Bay last Wednesday where Ntokozo Mthembu, a bodyguard of mayor Xolani Ngwezi, allegedly shot and killed Simo Zulu, who was the protector of the municipal manager, Nkosenye Zulu.

Mthembu was also shot and killed while fleeing the scene. Both incidents are being investigated by the police. In a statement issued by the ILGM, it said the incident left them in shock and disbelief. It sent its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “This incident confirms our call for the strengthening of security in the contaminated and slippery local government environment.

“Our call to Cogta is to provide at least one bodyguard to all municipal managers, and security measures to other senior officials when there are detected threats. In this regard, security threat analysis would be done by law enforcement agencies to avoid misuse of this necessary service,” read the statement. Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, ILGM president Max Mbili said the incident validated their call to the government on the importance of ensuring that all municipal managers be allocated at least a bodyguard, regardless of whether there was a threat or not. He said this was due to increasing threats to municipal managers by notorious business forums that are demanding tenders from the municipal managers.

Mbili was a municipal manager for Ray Nkonyeni Municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast before moving to Human Settlements in the province. He said currently, only the political principals, which included the mayor, the deputy and speaker get bodyguards when they resume office after elections, while municipal managers only get security if there are threats. He also called on the municipality to provide counselling to the employees who witnessed the incident.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the safety and security of anyone in the country was a matter for the police who do threat assessment analysis. uMhlathuze Local Municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said the problem between the late bodyguards started in December. He said that upon hearing about the conflict, mayor Ngwezi directed the deputy municipal manager who heads community services, which includes security, to sit the men down and resolve the matter. He said everyone thought the matter had been resolved then. Gina said all employees would receive counselling when they return to work on Tuesday (today).

uMhlathuze on the North Coast of the province is the second biggest municipality after eThekwini, with a R6 billion budget. Richards Bay Harbour which has a coal terminal, is the busiest coal export port in the country. There is talk that the municipality might get metro status after the 2026 local government elections.