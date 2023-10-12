Call for probe into allocation of ‘30 toilets for one family’ by Uthukela Municipality

Durban – The national People’s Assembly leader, Nkosinathi Mthethwa, who is a councillor in the Uthukela District Municipality, has called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi to institute an urgent investigation into the shocking revelation that the municipality has built 60 toilets for two families in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Mthethwa told the Daily News on Thursday that after getting calls from several neighbours of these families he went to see for himself if the astonishing allegations were true. He said could not believe his eyes when he saw the toilets.

“I am calling on the Cogta MEC to personally come here and see for herself. The reason I ask her to come is because it will be difficult for anyone to believe this until seeing for oneself. I do not know what was going on in the minds of the people who were doing this,” Mthethwa said. A picture sent to the Daily News by the councillor shows only 10 toilets in one homestead, but he said he was the one who took the pictures and he saw 30 toilets.The picture also shows other homesteads with no toilets. Municipality spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza referred all the queries to municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni, who said that he would respond to the Daily News in due course.