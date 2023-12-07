Call on king to end KZN killings

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has urged King Misuzulu to intervene and lead a campaign to end the killings in the province. Speaking after a closed meeting with the king, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers asked the king to end the slaughter of his people in the province.

This comes after the murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, 46, who was shot dead by two unknown suspects who stormed into his home in Midmar View and opened fire on him in front of his wife, their nanny and his two children on Tuesday afternoon. Ndlovu was reportedly shot multiple times and died at the scene. Rodgers said there was speculation that Ndlovu was on a mission to get rid of illegal electricity connections installed by community members living in mansions on Ingonyama Trust land in the uMngeni Municipality.

“We are happy to hear that the Special Task Team investigating political killings has arrived at the scene,” he said. In 2014, another DA councillor, Ken Denysschen, who was against illegal electricity connections, was killed. The party said it had decided to suspend its campaigning for the KZN premier’s post to give mayor Chris Pappas, the uMngeni DA caucus and the family and friends of councillor Ndlovu time to grieve.

Action SA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango extended his condolences to the Ndlovu family and urged the police to probe the matter. “The alarming rise in political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is deeply concerning, with little to no intervention from law enforcement agencies. “We hope that the authorities will conduct the necessary investigations and ensure those behind this senseless action are made to face the law.”

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mpophomeni police are investigating a murder case. The family of the deceased declined to comment when contacted. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.