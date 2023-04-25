Calls for King Misuzulu to chair Ingonyama Trust Board to ensure stability

Durban — As the battle for Ingonyama Trust Board's chairmanship goes to court, Indonsa Yesizwe has called on King Misuzulu to take over the chairperson position for the sake of stability and peace in the Zulu kingdom. Professor Musa Xulu, who heads the civic society movement consisting of amakhosi, academics, and members of the royal family, said his movement was concerned about the issue and urged the king to chair the board himself in accordance with the Trust Act.

Xulu said, in terms of the act, it was optional for the king to nominate a chairperson, and therefore, in the wake of the looming court challenge, it was advisable for His Majesty to resume the chairmanship to ensure stability. The civic movement said the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu had previously acted as chair, and that ensured stability. ‘’Bayede! Hlanga Lwezwe, (praises). May I noma ngiwumuntukuzana Silo (although I am commoner), ngiyinhlabathi uqobo lwayo (and being nothing at all) suggest this solution which is within the law, even if for a short period then Bayede can nominate a knowledgeable proxy once the dust settles, plead Xulu. Emphasising his point, Xulu told the Daily News that his proposal was based on fears of instability he was foreseeing after an acrimonious public spat between the former board's chairperson, Judge Ngwenya, and the Trust's chief executive officer Vela Mngwengwe over who was the rightful chairperson. (Ngwenya is challenging the appointment of the new board).

Furthermore, Xulu said the Royal Bafokeng Trust was successful and attributed its success to the fact that it has been chaired by the king,himself. The spat was sparked by Mngwengwe's internal memo to staff, informing them about the board's new chairperson, inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela. Mngwengwe further warned the staff not to take instruction from Ngwenya, as he was no longer the chairperson. Ngwenya, apparently, responded with his own memo, disputing Mngwengwe, and informed the staff that he was still in charge. He went further to remind the staff that he had taken the appointment of the new board to court and declared himself as still legally appointed board's chairperson. Mngwengwe has confirmed his memo.