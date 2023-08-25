Car guard fed by business owners alleged to be among suspects arrested for breaking into a clothing store in Durban

Durban — A car guard who was fed by business owners in the area where he was stationed was one of six suspects arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing clothing worth R50 000. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Durban Central police were investigating a case of burglary at a business premises following an incident that occurred on Mathews Meyiwa (Stamford Hill) Road.

“It is alleged that security guards guarding the premises caught three suspects leaving with suspected stolen items,” Netshiunda said. A total of six suspects were apprehended for allegedly stealing clothing and cash from a clothing store in Durban in the early hours of the morning. l DEW-FORCE SECURITY Dew-Force Security said that they responded to the clothing store and the suspects were running towards City View (Game City) and they gave chase. “They ran into the park, opposite Game City and pretended to sleep as if they were paras (vagrants),” Dew-Force Security said.

“As soon as we started to approach them, the four of them stood up and ran. Three suspects were apprehended and one managed to get away. We apprehended three suspects with the clothes and some cash and we took them back to the shop.” Dew-Force Security said that while at the crime scene, they spoke to the suspects who told them where they would find their accomplices. “We proceeded to that area and that’s where we caught the other three suspects with Berea SAPS. One of the suspects was the one that ran away from us at the park but initially, there were about 10 or 11 suspects involved. We only got six,” Dew-Force Security said.

“One of the suspects was a car guard that every single day is on Stamford Hill Road, who is being fed and looked after by the business owners.” A total of six suspects were apprehended for allegedly stealing clothing and cash from a clothing store in Durban in the early hours of the morning. l PRO SECURE Pro Secure said its specialised response unit (SRU) was alerted of a business break-in in progress at a retail clothing store on Stamford Hill Road. It said that Pro Secure SRU and Dew-Force Security apprehended three suspects and recovered some of the stolen clothing.