Case of couple accused of killing pensioner and trying to sell his Porsche adjourned

Durban — In April the Durban High Court will hear the pre-trial conference for a former sex worker and her husband who were arrested while trying to sell the luxury car of a murdered Umhlanga Rocks pensioner, aged 79. Christopher John Stanley, who lived alone in his home on Weaver Crescent in Umhlanga Rocks, was attacked and assaulted while asleep on April 6. His body was discovered seven days later.

The State alleges that Robyn Foster, 41 who was previously a sex worker, became acquainted with Stanley who used her services. She developed a relationship with him and he would sometimes pay her money. Last year in June, Foster married Hussen Emmam, 40, according to traditional Muslim rites. “Emmam, who was in need of money, started demanding monies from the deceased and even made threats that if he did not make payments, adverse consequences would occur. During the end of March 2023, or the first week of April 2023, Emmam and his wife decided to rob and kill Stanley at his home.

“To this end, they enlisted the help of Msindisi Mavuso. On 6 April 2023, Foster gained entry to Stanley’s house and later allowed Emmam and Mavuso access. Emmam and Mavuso attacked and assaulted the deceased whilst he slept in bed fatally wounding him while Foster remained downstairs,” the State alleges. On Wednesday, the matter against the three was adjourned to April in their absence. The lifts for prisoners in the building were not working and accused could not be brought into court. They are charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It’s alleged that after Stanley was killed, various items of value were removed from the house, including the elderly man’s bank cards and his white Porsche. “They thereafter sold the stolen items and utilised the deceased’s bank cards to fund their daily living and drinking habits. On 21 April, 2023, whilst attempting to sell the deceased’s Porsche they were arrested. A subsequent post-mortem examination of the deceased’s body established the cause of death as blunt-force head trauma,” alleges the State in the trio’s indictment. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.