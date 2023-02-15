Cases of murder facing police officers postponed

Durban — Sergeant Ayanda Doctor Ntombela who is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Sihle Mtshare, theft and defeating the ends of justice appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The case was postponed to March.

Ntombela allegedly took Mtshare in for questioning on August 21 and he disappeared afterwards. His body was later found in Camperdown. According to the family, the officer could not specify why he was arresting Mtshare, however, when they went to look for him at the Mariannhill police station the following day, nobody knew about his case. After searching nearby police stations and hospitals, they took to social media to list Mtshare as missing and were contacted by someone who said he had been arrested the same night as Mtshare. He helped the family by identifying the officer who arrested him.

It is alleged that the identified officer denied arresting Mtshare or even knowing him, but he was arrested after an investigation. After two weeks the family said they received a call from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to identify a body at Camperdown. Ntombela is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, KwaDabeka Constable Lungisani Xaba who is charged with the alleged murder of his mother, Greta Xaba, 70, will appear in court in July. Xaba is alleged to have assaulted his with a wooden plank with nails in it on May 6, 2022, in KwaDabeka, near Pinetown.