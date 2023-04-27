Cash box explodes after two suspects accost cash guard, rob him of his firearms in Phoenix

Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of armed robbery after a cash-in-transit (CIT) guard was attacked at Phoenix Plaza on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “A cash-in-transit security guard had just left a store and was walking to the cash delivery vehicle when he was allegedly accosted by two suspects who robbed him of a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money as well as his firearms.”

He said shots were fired, but no injuries were reported. “It was further reported that the cash box exploded a moment after the suspects got into their getaway vehicle,” Netshiunda said. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo added that the cash box exploded on the scene which forced the suspects to abandon it.

Naidoo said the suspects allegedly got into a silver Hyundai i20 with Gauteng registration plates and fled the scene. Three other CIT robberies were reported in Durban earlier this month. A CIT guard was hit with the butt of a gun by a robber during a heist in Durban on April 14.

Netshiunda said police in Durban were searching for at least two suspects in connection with the CIT robbery in Prince Edward Street. It was reported that a cash-in-transit security guard had just collected money from a store and was approaching a cash delivery truck when he was allegedly approached by two armed suspects who robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money after hitting him with the butt of the firearm on the head. No shots were fired.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a grey Toyota Avanza. On April 12, robbers fired several shots at a CIT vehicle until it came to a standstill at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye Drive and Ulwandle Street in KwaDabeka. Netshiunda said an undisclosed amount of money was reportedly stolen as well as three firearms belonging to the guards. No one was reported injured during the incident.

He said the suspects abandoned a silver Mercedes-Benz at the scene and preliminary police investigations confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Malvern in May 2022. Earlier on Wednesday, would-be robbers were involved in an attempted CIT in Mobeni Heights. Netshiunda said it was alleged that the suspects fired shots at the security guard and he sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.