Celebrating KwaZulu-Natal’s oldest boys’ high school: 161 and counting

Maritzburg College will celebrate its 161st birthday in style, by hosting Michaelhouse in hockey and rugby fixtures during its Old Boy/Reunion weekend. The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from heavy defeats against Paul Roos Gymnasium and Grey College which they suffered during the ABSA Wildeklawer Festival in Kimberley; while Michaelhouse enjoyed a successful trip to Midlands rivals Hilton College.

Maritzburg College Director of Rugby, Hendre Marnitz, shared his thoughts for the weekend and noted how big the occasion would be. He said: “Reunion Day is a special day for us. We will be playing Michaelhouse, who is in a rich vein of form. “This week will be a big week analysing where we can improve after Wildeklawer as well as doing an in-depth analysis on Michaelhouse. We expect to have a packed Goldstones (Maritzburg College’s main rugby field) and a special day.”

The Reunion week officially starts on Thursday with a golf day and padel event. Then on Friday, a breakfast and special assembly will be held. The assembly will include current and former pupils. During the day, there will also be bowls, hockey and basketball between Old Boys and current basketball players. The day concludes with a Reunion Dinner for Old Boys.

The festivities conclude on Saturday. There will be a shooting competition; a wreath-laying and memorial service to remember fallen Old Boys; a lunch and then a full set of sports fixtures against Michaelhouse. Fixtures include rugby and hockey from u14s right through to u19s. From the College archives:

“Maritzburg College has established itself as one of the leading schools of the future for boys. As the oldest boys’ high school in KwaZulu-Natal, every College boy’s school years are enriched by a tapestry of tradition. “Each member of the College community becomes part of the school’s history – and it is this heritage that drives the strength of the Old Boys spirit and a lifelong sense of identity. “The College history is one of success – on the sports field, in the classroom, and out in the world among our OCs. We are always looking forward and innovating for the future, but we are rooted in a proud past.