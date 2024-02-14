Chatsworth Metro policeman still in hospital after being run-over by taxi driver

Durban — A mini-bus taxi driver has been charged for the attempted murder of a Durban Metro police officer in Chatsworth on Tuesday. The police officer was rushed to hospital after he was knocked over by a taxi at the Moorton Shopping Centre.

In a 19-second clip of the incident that's gone viral on social media, the metro police officer can be seen running towards the minibus taxi. A metro vehicle is seen driving along the side of the taxi. The minibus taxi then does a U-turn and rams into the officer who tries to move out of the roadway. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the policeman had sustained multiple injuries.

A source said that the police officer had stopped the driver over a traffic violation. The source said the driver was rude and arrogant towards the policeman. The driver then drove off and was pursued by a metro police vehicle and the officer on foot. Chatsworth police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving. The source said that the policeman is still undergoing medical treatment in hospital.

Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu explained that the Metro Police Official, on duty, fired one shot at the oncoming minibus taxi. Zungu explained that the driver also violated Municipal road-traffic laws and caused damage to property. Zungu said the incident was sparked by a hit and run near the Chatsworth Unit 9 shopping centre. “The men and women in blue will continue to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice. We are appalled by the entire incident. As the City’s frontline in crime combating, we risk our lives daily and never wish to experience such incidents,” said Zungu. He further said the City’s efforts to introduce smart policing will assist with crime prevention and swift arrests.

Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal, Sifiso Shangase was concerned about the incident and the health status of the metro policeman. “We do not have any details as to what happened. Once we gather all the relevant information we will release a statement. Santaco is concerned about the policeman’s health. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Shangase said. Chatsworth Minibus Taxi Association spokesperson Bashir Ismail said he had seen the video but could not comment until all the relevant information is made available.

Last month, a Durban police officer who was killed in a crash nearly two weeks ago, has been laid to rest. Constable Nosipho Immaculate Zuma, of Bellair SA Police Service, had been attending to crash on the M7 Durban-bound highway on January 17, when she was struck by a truck and passed away due to the severity of her injuries. In June 2022, a Durban metro police officer was struck by a car while conducting her duties on the M1, near Chatsworth.