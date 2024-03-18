Chess champ declares checkmate for Parkinson’s disease

Durban — Following the devastating impact of Parkinson’s disease on her family, national chess champion Shreeya Mahadeo has volunteered to contribute all her chess winnings towards raising awareness of this condition. World Parkinson’s Disease Day is celebrated each year on April 11.

The Durban youngster, 14, said she was first affected by Parkinson’s disease in 2013 when her grandfather was diagnosed with the condition. Mahadeo has decided to qualify for and win as many national and KwaZulu-Natal chess tournaments as she can this year to raise funds for Parkinson's awareness. “I want to dedicate all my tournaments and fundraising to Parkinson’s ZA and my granddad,” she said. Shreeya’s father, Sebastian Mahadeo, said they discovered this organisation after Shreeya’s grandfather’s diagnosis. He said they aimed to raise at least R10 000 this year.

Parkinson’s ZA, a non-profit public benefit organisation, aims to improve the quality of life of people affected by Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s ZA representative Rakesh Harribhai said that last year they launched the Parkinsons ZA Movers & Shakers programme, where they invite anyone competing in an event to register as a mover and a shaker to raise funds for Parkinson's ZA. “It would be remiss of us not to highlight two of our movers and shakers, and encourage you to follow their fund-raising links and support them,” Harribhai said.

SA chess champion Shreeya Mahadeo has volunteered to raise funds for Parkinson's ZA. Picture: Supplied Since 2022, Parkinson’s ZA has held 71 rehabilitation workshops free of charge every Thursday for the Durban community. The organisation now has 100 members and 63 registered carers. Harribhai said they planned to establish the first national Parkinson’s table tennis championship later this year. He added that Parkinson’s ZA had established the first community-based rehabilitation workshop in Durban, which offered treatments such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, as well as services such as lifestyle management.

“All the funds raised will go towards supporting Parkinson's ZA in their ongoing efforts to make people living with Parkinson’s thrive,” he said. Regarding upcoming events, Harribhai said that on April 15 the organisation planned to co-host with Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital an event marking World Parkinson’s Month. Five distinguished Durban doctors will be present at the function. On April 20, the non-profit will host the second annual #Walk4Parkinsons event on the Durban beachfront.