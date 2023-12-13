Child-friendly TB drug approved

Durban — A new child-friendly drug designed to prevent tuberculosis (TB) for children from the age of 2 to 17 years has been approved by IMPAACT4TB. 3HP is a TB formulation manufactured in India by Lupin Limited, which is set to reach a market price of $6.53 (about R12 346) to $15.80, according to a statement by Unitaid and IMPAACT4TB.

Director of Pan African Positive Women’s Coalition and IMPAACT4TB community partner Tendayi Westerhof said the child-friendly medication promised to make a significant improvement in access to TB prevention for children. “Parents and caregivers deserve an easier time keeping children free from the world’s most deadly infection and children deserve a childhood free from the shadow of TB infection,” said Westerhof. The affordable price also means 3HP treatment in children is now cheaper than alternative TB preventive treatments available for children, while first-time low- and middle-income countries will avoid a higher price for a paediatric TB formulation.

Professor Gavin Churchyard of the Arum Institute said the innovation levels played a crucial role for the next generation which would help in keeping them healthy. “Previously, children have been de-emphasised in the fight against TB. We have not developed child-appropriate medicines for prevention or treatment until long after the adult versions reach the market, “ said Churchyard. He added that the IMPAACT4TB Consortium, since its initiation in 2017, has worked to prevent barriers to accessing patient-friendly formulations to develop and commercialise such products.