Child Protection Month: ‘All children deserve a safe environment’

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged citizens to prioritise children’s rights. Khoza appealed for the prioritisation of the protection of children on the first day of Child Protection Month, which runs from May 5 to June 9.

The MEC said this period served as a poignant reminder of the collective obligation to ensure the well-being and rights of children across the province, especially amid a concerning rise in cases of child abuse and neglect. Khoza emphasised that safeguarding children’s rights was not solely an individual responsibility but a societal duty. “Advocating for children’s rights and welfare should be a collective endeavour. Community involvement is paramount to safeguarding our most vulnerable members. Protecting our children isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a moral obligation,” Khoza said.

In the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, the department handled 828 cases of child abuse, with sexual abuse topping the reported cases at 423, followed by deliberate neglect at 271, physical abuse at 112, emotional abuse at 53, abandonment at 21 and child abduction at one. Among the districts, eThekwini South reported the highest number of cases at 198, followed by uMgungundlovu at 129, eThekwini North at 109, and King Cetshwayo at 108. Khoza stressed that these figures underlined the necessity of communal efforts in child protection.

She said all children deserved a safe, nurturing environment conducive to holistic development. “As we observe Child Protection Month, we call upon every member of our community to prioritise children’s rights at all times. Child Protection Month offers an opportunity to assess progress in safeguarding children’s rights and addressing ongoing challenges. “It serves as a platform for advocacy, awareness and collaborative action to create a protective environment where children can thrive,” Khoza said.

She said the department remained committed to partnering with communities, civil society organisations, and government agencies to strengthen child protection systems and promote the well-being of all children in the province. “We urge all citizens to join us in reporting any instances of child abuse, neglect, or exploitation to the relevant authorities. Together, we can build a future where every child in our province is valued, protected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” Khoza said. She said the department strongly encouraged communities to promptly report any suspected cases of child abuse to the nearest Service Office or use the department’s toll-free number, 087 158 3000.