CIT incidents resurface in KZN – two in one day

Durban — Cash-in-transit heists have resurfaced in KwaZulu-Natal following two recent incidents this week. On Wednesday evening, Verulam motorists travelling on the R102 reported shots being fired and an explosion. Further information received was that suspects had used explosives to blow up a vehicle. On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered that the suspects had just fled.

In a video which went viral on social media, a G4S truck had debris scattered all over the road and residents were left amazed at the damage caused to the truck. A motorist captured the incident on camera from a distance. The area is filled with overgrown verges, so the motorist suggested the suspects used this to their advantage. They had two cars and were able to flee. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery following an incident in which armed suspects allegedly robbed a cash delivery truck of an undisclosed amount of money on the R103 road in Verulam on Wednesday.

“It is reported that the cash delivery security guards were on their way to the depot when they were ambushed by the suspects who pointed rifles at the truck. The suspects also robbed the security guards of their firearms.” On the same day, a CIT incident took place on the R68 in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in which eight suspects ambushed security guards. Netshiunda said, “Police in KZN are investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery following an incident in which armed suspects allegedly robbed a cash delivery truck of an undisclosed amount on the R68 in Nquthu on Wednesday. It is reported the cash delivery security guards had just collected money when they were ambushed by eight suspects who shot at the cash delivery truck. The suspects also robbed the guards of firearms.”

Police are investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery after armed suspects allegedly robbed a cash delivery truck of an undisclosed amount of money on the R103 road in Verulam on Wednesday. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) head Grant Clark said that 50 CIT incidents were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal in 2023. Seventeen percent (17%) of the total CIT robberies in the country last year were reported in KZN. “CIT robberies in KZN from January 1 to April 17, 2024, increased by 7% in comparison with the same period in 2023. In this period (January to 17 April 2024) 24% of the robberies occurred in KZN in comparison with the 16% for the same period in 2023.” Clark said CIT robberies are almost a daily occurrence, and robbers commit these robberies across provincial borders. He said that as a decrease is noticed in one province, an increase is shown in another.

“CIT robberies are associated with violence and robbers are heavily armed with high calibre firearms. They travel in high-performance vehicles and do not hesitate to shoot, even at the police, showing no regard for human life. More and more explosives are being used to execute these robberies. A similar modus operandi is being used in these violent attacks as seen in yesterday’s (Wednesday) KwaZulu-Natal CIT robberies,” Clark said. “Citasa and the CIT Industry work collaboratively with law enforcement to address CIT robbery. Significant arrests and harsh sentences serve as deterrents. Other efforts by the CIT Industry include the upgrading and use of technology. Intelligence-led policing is a further contributor to curb CIT robberies.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.