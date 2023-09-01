Climate change is a stark reality, Zikalala warns during indaba

Durban — “Climate change is not a distant threat but a stark, present reality,” said Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister, Sihle Zikalala. He was speaking at the 1st Built Environment Climate Change Indaba held on Thursday at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, under the theme: “Restoring Access-Rebuilding Social-Cohesion and Healing of Communities through Social Infrastructure”.

The Indaba which seeks to engage and co-ordinate built environment stakeholders towards developing a framework on how the sector can adapt to new technologies for climate change resilience, was convened by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), a public entity of the DPWI. Zikalala said: “There is an imperative to shift our focus towards disaster prevention through the strategic planning and design of public infrastructure that can effectively address environmental hazards. “We are witnessing its devastation at home and worldwide, with extreme weather events, (like) sea levels rising and disruptions to ecosystems. The urgency of this crisis compels us to take bold and concerted action, starting today.”

He said the harrowing floods of 2022 should jolt authorities to move from merely talking about climate policy to pragmatic action, adding that the time for mere lip-service was over. “We must infuse our urban planning strategies with climate resilience at their core. It is imperative that we weave together the threads of climate science, architecture and urban design to create cities that can withstand the challenges of a changing climate,” said Zikalala. He revealed that there were no less than 19 green hydrogen projects that had been identified for development in South Africa, nine of which have been registered in terms of the Infrastructure Development Act as Strategic Integrated Projects.

The president of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), Councillor Bheke Stofile, also stressed the importance of ensuring that all infrastructure was maintained and double-checked to see if it is climate resilient. “As we remember the victims of the recent floods in and around eThekwini, it is essential not (only) to look at the current potential victims, but to leave no one behind and involve all the sectors of society, as we find solutions. “The co-operation between all (organs) of state is of paramount value as we co-create a future that is ready for climate change,” he said.

He referred to Kofi Annan who once said: “Climate change is the single biggest challenge of our times.” Delegates were also invited to join in plenary sessions that were led by the likes of the Director of Transformation at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Mpume Mkhize, as well as Bongani Dladla, chief executive officer at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), and the chief executive officer, Council for the Built Environment, Dr Msizi Myeza, among others. The BECC Indaba concludes today (Friday) with closing remarks from the speakers.