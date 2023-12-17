Cogta equips communities with a range of safety measures to reduce disaster risks

The KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) launched a multi-agency disaster management awareness campaign aimed at equipping communities with safety measures to reduce disaster risks, especially as heavy rainfall continues across the province.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the province has been grappling with sporadic disasters which have resulted in the death of nine people due to severe weather conditions.

Responding to these challenges, Sithole-Moloi launched this awareness campaign, bringing together all agencies they collaborate with in disaster management.

The initiative is to ensure that communities are well informed, especially since many people will be travelling to various parts of the province for the holidays. The PDMC will collaborate with agencies such as the South African Weather Service, PPS, Al Imdaad, SA Red Cross, SAPS Search and Rescue, and districts and local municipalities, to minimise the impact of disasters.