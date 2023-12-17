Cogta equips communities with a range of safety measures to reduce disaster risks

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi launched a multi-agency disaster management awareness campaign to mitigate disaster risk during the festive season.
The KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) launched a multi-agency disaster management awareness campaign aimed at equipping communities with safety measures to reduce disaster risks, especially as heavy rainfall continues across the province.
Since the beginning of the rainy season, the province has been grappling with sporadic disasters which have resulted in the death of nine people due to severe weather conditions.
Responding to these challenges, Sithole-Moloi launched this awareness campaign, bringing together all agencies they collaborate with in disaster management.
The initiative is to ensure that communities are well informed, especially since many people will be travelling to various parts of the province for the holidays. The PDMC will collaborate with agencies such as the South African Weather Service, PPS, Al Imdaad, SA Red Cross, SAPS Search and Rescue, and districts and local municipalities, to minimise the impact of disasters.
Sithole-Moloi encouraged leaders and communities to take precautionary measures seriously. She emphasised that the department remains committed to issuing early warnings to help communities and municipalities plan effectively for disasters.
“We are also dedicated to engaging directly with our communities through structures such as Operation Sukuma Sakhe and the District Development Model. Our primary objective in doing this is to enhance community awareness on several critical issues, including floods, drownings, motor vehicle accidents, heavy rainfall, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning awareness, house fires, informal settlements fire awareness, correct use of generators, gas, candles, and paraffin,” Sithole-Moloi said.
“Additionally, we will provide information on the incident management protocol and how to seek assistance from relevant government departments and other stakeholders in disaster management.”
Summer Season Safety Tips
Heat safety:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
- Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to stay cool.
Water safety:
- If you are engaging in water activities, ensure that you and your family members are proficient swimmers.
- Always supervise children around water, whether it’s a swimming pool, beach, or any body of water.
- Follow lifeguard instructions and posted signs at beaches.
- Use life jackets when boating or participating in water sports.
Storm preparedness:
- Stay informed about weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources.
- Secure loose outdoor items that could become projectiles in strong winds.
- Trim trees and branches that may pose a threat during storms.
- Have an emergency kit ready, including flash lights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and essential medications.
Flood safety:
- Be aware of flood-prone areas in your community and avoid them during heavy rains.
- Never attempt to drive through flooded roads; “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.
- Elevate electrical appliances and utilities above potential flood levels.
- Have an emergency evacuation plan and know the nearest safe shelters.
Fire safety:
- Adhere to local fire regulations and restrictions, especially in rural or bush areas.
- Safely dispose of cigarette butts and avoid open flames in dry, windy conditions.
- Keep a safe distance from open fires and have firefighting tools nearby.
- Promptly report any signs of smoke or fire to authorities.
Electrical safety:
- Inspect and maintain electrical wiring and appliances to prevent fire hazards.
- Unplug electronic devices during lightning storms to protect them from power surges.
- Ensure that outdoor electrical outlets and appliances are weatherproof.
Community awareness:
- Participate in local disaster preparedness and community awareness programmes.
- Familiarise yourself with the location of emergency shelters and evacuation routes.
- Encourage neighbours to stay informed and prepared for potential disasters.
Health precautions:
- Be aware of potential health risks associated with hot weather, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
- Seek medical attention if you or someone else shows signs of heat-related illnesses.
- Keep a well-stocked first-aid kit at home and in your vehicle.
Travel safety:
- Check your vehicle’s condition before embarking on long journeys.
- Have an emergency kit in your car, including water, non-perishable snacks, and basic tools.
