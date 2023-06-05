Comrades Marathon 2023: 25 entrants disqualified for false qualifying information

Durban — With less than a week left to the 96th Comrades Marathon, 25 entrants have been disqualified from participating. The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said 25 athletes were disqualified from this Sunday’s 96th Comrades Marathon after it was found they had supplied false qualifying information.

As a result, the athletes will also be suspended from entering the 2024 and 2025 races, the CMA said. CMA race director Rowyn James said: “Runners found to have been cheating in any way, be it via submitting false qualifying details or in the race itself, are tarnishing the reputation of the sport and the Comrades Marathon Association, as well as disrespecting fellow athletes. “The CMA will not tolerate cheating in any form. It is incumbent upon every athlete to honour the ethical code and ethos of the sport. We promote fair sport and to this end are continuing with investigations into other alleged transgressors, the outcome of which will be announced in due course.”

The CMA said it was in this light that the CMA announced the suspension of these 25 entrants who are members of various clubs, including Phuma KZN AC, Protea Striders, Save Orion AC, Sasolburg AC, Celtic Harriers, Chillie Running Club CG, Chiltern AC, Collegians Harriers, Diepkloof AC, Irene Athletics Club, Jozi X Training, Run Walk For Life NWN, Run Zone AC, SAPG AC, Sunward Striders AC, Team Vitality Club KZN, Thorn Tree Striders, Top Runner AC and Woodview AC. The CMA said these transgressors would not be permitted to participate in the 2023 Comrades Marathon. The athletes and their running clubs’ management had been notified of the disqualifications, the CMA said.