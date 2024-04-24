Contractor killed after being electrocuted

Durban — A contractor was killed after he and a colleague were electrocuted on the North Coast on Monday afternoon. Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said emergency service responded to reports of two contractors who had been electrocuted while working on a site.

“Both were transported privately to the Shakaskraal clinic, where despite the best efforts of the clinic and IPSS medical personnel, one man had sadly succumbed to his injuries,” Meyrick said. “The second man sustained critical injuries, and IPSS Medical advanced life support immediately got to work stabilising him. Due to the nature of his injuries, the decision was made to activate the AMS helicopter, and he was flown to a suitable facility for further care.” The names of the deceased and the surviving patient have not yet been released, although some social media users identified the deceased as “Sthe”.

Meyrick added: “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.” She also thanked the clinic for all their efforts. Reacting to the incident, Mpume Sobahle Ntombela said: “Very sad, such a humble soul and very young may your soul rest in eternal peace. You left us with a lot of pain.”

Linda Warren said she trusts their families would be taken care of with a pension and provident fund. “Very sad and unnecessary!” Chantal Korff expressed her sincere condolences to family and friends.

Andy Dyduch said: “Sad sad sad. As an electrician, I hate reading stories like this. RIP.” Sithembiso Nxele said the first rule is to treat all connections as live connections. Practice safe tag and lockout procedures. Promise Thando Mhlongo said: “I’m speechless and heartbroken. But all I can say is RIP. Sthe your humbleness will be missed.”