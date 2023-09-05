Cop killed in July unrest - State wraps case

Durban — A state pathologist is set to testify in the murder trial of an off-duty Durban Public Order policeman who was killed at the height of the July unrest on Tuesday in the Durban High Court. Sibusiso Ndlela and his co-accused Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele are on trial for the murder of Zolani Leadus Zuma who had been driving in his blue VW polo dressed in civilian clothes on the night of 13 July.

While driving, he came across Ndebele and the assailants who were allegedly helping people transport looted goods in a car that Afrika Mthembu was driving, and the policeman followed them to a house in Tshelimnyama. At the house, the officer confronted Mthembu and the assailants producing his state firearm. Ndebele disarmed Zuma and allegedly shot him and in the process, a shot hit his uncle Mthembu in the knee. Mthembu was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital by his son Lungelo and his nephew Nzuzo Khethokuhle Mngadi.

Zuma’s car was found burnt the following day, and his charred body was discovered in the boot. Ndebele stands accused of the attempted murders of Zuma and his uncle while his co-accused Ndlela, is charged with kidnapping and murdering Zuma. The two have pleaded not guilty.

The pathologist will be leading evidence around Zuma’s post-mortem report. After the pathologist has been cross-examined the State will rest its case following which the defence will have to present its case to the court. On Monday Captain Xolani Ngidi who attended to the scene where Zuma’s torched car was found led evidence.

“On arrival, I found members from the charge office community service centre, Luthuli and Mhlongo. There were other police from POP there that I am not familiar with. Luthuli and Mhlongo showed the car that was completely burnt. They also told me that they suspected there were remains in the car, a human that had been burnt. Amongst the people there was Sibusiso Zuma who said he was the brother of the owner of the vehicle. “He said that he suspected the car belonged to his brother who was missing. He said the name of his brother is Zolani Zuma. As the vehicle was completely burnt there was nothing that I could see but he said the car's colour was blue.” Ngidi said Zuma’s brother explained that the officer’s car had three mag rims and the one was a spare wheel.

"He also told me that his brother's car had a dent on the right side, and then he showed me the front to show that there was some body work done on the car. To check the vin number to ascertain the owner of the car I went to the right front panel where I scratched the ashes off to see the vin number. After that, I contacted control to confirm the vin number, and they confirmed the car had not been hijacked. They confirmed ownership of the vehicle and said it belonged to Zolani Zuma, the same person that was missing." The trial continues.