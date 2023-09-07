Cop murder accused trial nears end

Durban — The trial into the murder of an off-duty Durban public order policeman who was killed at the height of the July unrest is nearing its tail end in the Durban High Court. On Thursday the State was expected to finish cross-examining the last accused following which the defence and the State would address the court on the merits of the case.

Zolani Leadus Zuma was first shot in Tshelimnyana, near Mariannhill, before his body was stuffed into two refuse bags and loaded into the boot of his VW Polo that was torched in Canyon Quarry. Sibusiso Ndlela and his co-accused Mzikayifani “Kayelihle” Ndebele are on trial in relation to his murder and kidnapping. It’s alleged that Zuma had been driving in his blue VW polo dressed in civilian clothes on the night of July 13.

While driving he came across Ndebele and the assailants who were helping people transport looted goods in a car that Afrika Mthembu was driving, the policeman followed them to a house in Tshelimnyama. At the house, the officer confronted Mthembu and the assailants producing his State firearm. Ndebele disarmed Zuma and allegedly shot him and in the process, a shot hit his uncle Mthembu in the knee.

Mthembu was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in his Kia truck by his son Lungelo as well as his nephew Nzuzo Khethokuhle Mngadi who led evidence in the trial for the State. Zuma’s car was found burnt the following day, and his charred body was discovered in the boot. Ndlela finished leading evidence on Wednesday. He told the court that while he had gone with Lungelo, Duve and his friend Samu to the scene where Zuma’s car was torched, he did not see it set alight.

“We (Ndlela and Samu) moved from where we were standing going to another road. We stood there and I was talking to Samu comforting him because he wanted to run away. When we moved Duve was inside the Polo in the passenger seat and Lungelo outside. I didn’t see the Polo being torched.” He said the road he and Samu stood on was about 12 metres away from the scene. “We stood on the road for a short period of time and then after that Lungelo and Duve appeared running and boarded the truck. They stopped by us and we climbed into the car.”