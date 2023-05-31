Copper thieves are now coming for your air-conditioning units

Fidelity ADT marketing and communications head, Charnel Hattingh said that as criminals continue to shift and change their patterns and behaviour, homeowners and business owners must keep up with trends and better ways to secure their properties.

Hattingh said that copper theft is on the rise throughout KwaZulu-Natal and the latest emerging trend indicates that criminals are now targeting larger copper items, such as air-conditioning units.

“Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of air-conditioning units being stolen from properties, typically at night during the week and over weekends when some business premises are closed. The Alton and Richards Bay CBD areas have been particularly hard hit, with reports of at least six air-conditioning units being stolen over the past two weeks,” Hattingh said.

She said that to stay a step ahead of opportunistic criminals, it is important to make your property less of a target by making it as hard as possible for criminals to successfully carry out their plans on your premises.