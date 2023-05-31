Copper thieves are now coming for your air-conditioning units

Durban — Fidelity ADT says that copper thieves are now targeting air-conditioning units.
Fidelity ADT marketing and communications head, Charnel Hattingh said that as criminals continue to shift and change their patterns and behaviour, homeowners and business owners must keep up with trends and better ways to secure their properties.
Hattingh said that copper theft is on the rise throughout KwaZulu-Natal and the latest emerging trend indicates that criminals are now targeting larger copper items, such as air-conditioning units.
“Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of air-conditioning units being stolen from properties, typically at night during the week and over weekends when some business premises are closed. The Alton and Richards Bay CBD areas have been particularly hard hit, with reports of at least six air-conditioning units being stolen over the past two weeks,” Hattingh said.
She said that to stay a step ahead of opportunistic criminals, it is important to make your property less of a target by making it as hard as possible for criminals to successfully carry out their plans on your premises.
“Remain vigilant and do not leave anything to chance. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood, report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS,” Hattingh said.
Hattingh offers these safety tips:
- Ensure that your yard is well-lit at all times.
- Always have barrier security installed (electric fence, beams, sensor lights, burglar bars and interior detection).
- Never leave your wheelie bin out overnight as criminals not only use these to climb on, but they also use them to transport stolen goods.
- Cut away excess shrubs and bushes, as this is a good hiding spot for criminals.
- Always keep your alarm armed. Make use of the different features your alarm offers. (Stay mode, Sleep mode, Away mode)
- Join your local neighbourhood watch and street WhatsApp groups.
- Having visible armed response signage can also serve as a deterrent.
- Installing quality CCTV cameras around your premises will help SAPS with investigations and deter opportunistic criminals.
Meanwhile, in February this year, Fidelity ADT warned that in line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals. A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels.
Hattingh said that they received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work. The Phoenix and Verulam areas have been particularly hard hit, with reports of at least one solar panel being stolen every week.
