Cops release pics of men sought for shooting death

Durban — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding five men believed to have been involved in a business robbery where a 43-year-old father, Myendran Naidoo, was shot and killed. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Greenwood Park police are investigating charges of business robbery and murder following an incident that occurred at Chris Hani Road on July 3, 2023.

“A 43-year-old man was shot by armed suspects who entered the business premise and demanded cash at gunpoint before they fled the scene. Reports indicate that the suspects fired multiple shots at the deceased as they were fleeing the scene and he was declared dead on scene.” Yesterday (Thursday) Naidoo’s brother-in-law, Owen Govender, said he recognised the men in the picture because he had watched CCTV footage of everything they had done. He said that Naidoo, also known as Kally, had worked for the Trulite Group for 15 years, where he was a plant manager.

Myendran Naidoo was shot and killed during a business robbery on July 3. Police have circulated a picture of suspects they believed were involved in the robbery and murder. “He has been in the business for such a long that his company had full faith in him. He was the boss's right-hand man and the staff loved him. He has always been a people’s person, never wanting to see people down and out. If someone is in danger or needs help he was always there to lend a helping hand.” He said what he saw in the footage were heartless human beings with no sense of humanity who felt nothing from doing what they had done. “If they had to be caught, and by God’s grace they should be caught, they should be sentenced harshly.”

Govender said that the murder had not been easy on the family, especially for Naidoo’s 16-year-old daughter, adding that the family had not had closure as it was unable to pay their last respects in the right way. “When his body arrived his coffin was sealed; that is how badly they had destroyed him.” Govender said when the suspects were caught and they stood trial, he could not wait to face them.