Cops seize large haul of guns, ammo after drug murder raids in Chatsworth

Durban - Six men have been arrested and an assortment of guns seized after members of the KZN Provincial Organised Crime Unit raided a house in Crossmoor, Chatsworth in connection with a series of drug-related murders that has spiked in recent months. Police spokesman, Brigadier Jay Naicker said a multi-disciplinary operation led by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit was carried out on Monday in Chatsworth following investigations into drug related murders in the area. He saids the the team proceeded to a house on Train Road in Crossmoor to execute a search warrant. “Following the execution of the search warrant at the premises, five suspects were found in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. “Two shotguns; 2 rifles; 4 pistols and 220 rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects. The owner of the firearms was traced and was placed under arrest for failing to safeguard the firearms,” Naicker said.

A VW Golf sedan was impounded for further investigation after police found that its serial numbers were tampered with.

Naicker said that all six suspects aged between 32 and 54 were placed under arrest on charges of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and failing to safeguard firearms.

They appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Three of the accused were remanded in custody until July 31, 2020 while the others were granted bail of R3 000 each.

The case was remanded until September 30, 2020 for further investigation.

Naicker said the firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were used in conflicts between drug dealers in Chatsworth.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula welcomed the arrests.

“I am pleased that these firearms were seized as this will assist in our ongoing crack down into criminality at Chatsworth. We also wish to thank members of that community who are in constant contact with investigators to assist with vital information on those involved in these crimes,” he said.

Daily News