Couple describe the danger of not talking about money

Durban — Influencer couple Danielle and husband Juan-Pierre (JP) Steynvaardt have shared insights, tools and how to work together to avoid financial conflict. As part of the Momentum Science of Success Two, the couple, who have been part of a digital series, have highlighted the importance of transparency and understanding one’s finances.

Danielle said that had they spoken about money more often, it would have reduced the tension in their marriage that had built up over the years. “In 11 years of marriage, we have experienced good times and terrible times, but one thing remained – we were always in each other’s corner,” she said. “We had to work through financial hardships, infertility and much more, but we came out stronger.”

She studied drama at the University of Pretoria and started her first business before she graduated. Talking about money was important, they said, and not having an uncomfortable conversation about it would catch up with you sooner or later. He grew up excelling on the sports field and joined the Titans Cricket team soon after school. He said that due to struggling financially, he had to find a way to study and carve out a path for himself, which he did with perseverance and attitude.

Today he is a project manager at a well-known fabrication company. “The idea of money was different to both of us. I grew up poor and she was in a privileged home. When I got my first pay cheque I wanted to buy everything my heart desires because I never had that,” said JP. The couple said that this would resonate with some who come from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and who may not have the skills or knowledge of how to handle their finances, due to factors that include a lack of or exposure to financial literacy.