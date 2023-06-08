Courier van robbed in Chatsworth

Durban – A courier driver was robbed of his consignment while he was delivering in Chatsworth on Wednesday. According to Chatsworth Crime Watch, the incident happened in Havenside, Chatsworth, in the morning.

“We have received reports of a courier vehicle that was robbed by three armed suspects,” Chatsworth Crime Watch said. “These suspects came in a grey VW Tiguan, with vehicle registration NPS *****. They held the driver up at gunpoint while the courier was delivering on Rushly Street. An undisclosed amount of packages were taken.” Chatsworth Crime Watch said Bayview SAPS responded to the scene.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Bayview police were investigating a case of armed robbery following an incident in which a 34-year-old driver was reportedly robbed by an armed suspect on Wednesday on Rushly Street in Bayview. “The suspect took cellphones and other items before fleeing the scene,” Ngcobo said. The robbery comes two weeks after two courier vehicle robbery suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Newlands East.

At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two men who were suspected of an armed robbery of a courier vehicle were killed during a shoot-out with police on June 24. Police had responded to an incident where a courier vehicle was robbed along the N2 freeway in Paddock, near Port Shepstone, in the early hours of that morning. Naicker said the suspects stole electronic devices, among other items.

He said that investigations led police to Newlands East where three suspects were found offloading their loot. The suspects ignored police instructions to surrender, opened fire at police and a shoot-out ensued. “After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third suspect was arrested and two firearms were recovered at the scene.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.