Court decision gives lifeline to NFP’s embattled leadership

Durban — The National Freedom Party (NFP) leadership that was elected at the 2019 conference has been brought back to power following the granting of leave to appeal the 2021 decision that nullified the conference. On Friday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court agreed to an appeal by the leadership which meant the leaders who were elected would return to office.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday, secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe said it was a huge relief for the party, adding the party immediately convened a special national executive committee meeting on Sunday and would call a media briefing today to outline the way ahead. “Yes, the order means that we are back in office as the legitimate structure that was elected in 2019, but will give more details in our media briefing,” said Mdletshe. The Friday order also meant that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will lift the ban which saw the party’s funds being withheld since all factions were claiming legitimacy.

The party was also prevented from filling vacant positions, especially in Nongoma and Abaqulusi Local Municipalities, where councillors died or resigned. In the 2019 conference, the late party founder Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was elected as president despite having a severe stroke which left her unable to speak. The deputy president’s position went to Jeremiah Mavundla, while Mdletshe was elected secretary-general. Former Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality (Estcourt) mayor Bheki Dlamini was elected national chairperson. The NEC meeting will also discuss the recent KwaZulu-Natal elective conference which was organised by the interim NEC as well as the national conference which was set to take place next month.

Another hurdle the party must deal with is the R25 million debt the party owes a Newcastle-based printer, Ezulweni Investments. The party is facing liquidation after it failed to settle the loan despite signing legally binding agreements. Problems in the party started in 2014 when kaMagwaza-Msibi fell ill. A faction wanted her to step down but other factions resisted. The squabbles resulted in the party failing to contest the 2016 local government elections which kept the party out of politics for five years. In the 2021 local government elections, the party proved that it was not politically dead as it bounced back, managing to force coalitions in many municipalities. It is currently governing both Dumbe and Nongoma Local Municipalities in the north of the province.