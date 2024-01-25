Court issues warrant of arrest for house robbery suspect

Durban — A warrant of arrest has been issued for a house robbery suspect who fled when he heard that his accomplice was arrested and the police were looking for him. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating Ayanda Siboniso Majola, 32, who is wanted for the alleged house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle at Mpusheni on March 8, 2023.

Ngcobo said that it is reported that on the day of the incident, suspects entered a residence carrying firearms and demanded cash and a vehicle. It is alleged that the suspects ransacked the house before they fled in their getaway vehicle as well as the victim’s vehicle. A case of house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle was reported at Umbumbulu police station. “The wanted suspect left the area when he heard that his accomplice was arrested and the police were looking for him. His current whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court,” Ngcobo said. She said anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Detective Constable Mshengu at 083 545 9348 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, submit a tip-off on the My SAPS App.

Ayanda Siboniso Majola. Picture: SAPS According to the fourth quarter of 2022/23 financial year crime statistics (January 2023 to March 2023), during the time the house robbery took place, robbery at residential premises stood at 5 578, a 311 increase, compared to the same time in 2022. Of that total, 1 476 robberies at a residential place were recorded in KZN, 180 more than the same time in 2022. In KZN, Plessislaer, Esikhaleni, Inanda, KwaDukuza, Mariannhill, Umlazi, Ntuzuma, Empangeni, Mtunzini, Sydenham and Newlands East police stations made it onto the top 30 police stations where most of these robberies were reported.

Under the theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle crime category, 8 703 motor vehicles and motorcycles were stolen in South Africa. That was a 7.2% decrease when compared to 2022, where 9 377 thefts were reported. Of that total, 1 576 motor vehicles and motorcycles were stolen in KZN, an increase of 99 compared to the previous year (1 477). KZN and the Western Cape were the only provinces that recorded increases.