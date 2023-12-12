Court judgment is a matter for the royal family, says IFP

Durban – The IFP has stated that it was up to the royal family to deal with the high court’s ruling which declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as unlawful and invalid. This was said by IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa during a question and answer session following the party’s national policy conference media briefing on Monday.

On Monday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, set aside King Misuzulu’s recognition by Ramaphosa, declaring it unlawful and invalid. Hlengwa said they have noted the judgment of the court and it is a matter for the royal family now to deal with and they hope that they will be able to respond to it in earnest to provide the necessary stability and they (IFP) will accept whatever outcome of that process is concerned. “So for us really, it’s a matter for the royal family and His Majesty the King to see how they take it forward,” Hlengwa said.

Ramaphosa had told the court that his decision was rational in issuing the certificate to King Misuzulu, thus paving the way for his October 2022 coronation. He had been guided by a February 2022 ruling in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed an application by Prince Mbonisi who wanted King Misuzulu’s coronation to be stopped on the basis that King Misuzulu was wrongly nominated and there is a pending dispute that should first be resolved. Judge Norman Davis said the decision to issue King Misuzulu with a certificate of recognition was unlawful and invalid and was set aside. Judge Davis added: “The matter of the recognition of the Isilo of the AmaZulu is remitted to the first respondent (Ramaphosa), who is directed to act in terms of sections 8(4) and 8(5) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 3 of 2019 and to appoint an investigative committee as contemplated in that act to conduct an investigation and to provide a report in respect of allegations that the identification of the second respondent (Misuzulu) was not done in terms of customary laws and customs.”