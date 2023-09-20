Court to sentence men who killed Durban metro officers

Durban — The relative of a Durban metro police officer painted a grim picture of how the murder of Constable Sonto Mhlanga had affected their lives, on Tuesday at the Durban High Court. The officer, gunned down while guarding the home of the ward 52 councillor at Bhambhayi near Phoenix, had been with her colleague, Sergeant Fanifani Dladla.

Three victim impact statements were submitted by the State to the court in preparation for the sentencing of Thamsanqa Mabaso, Bonginkosi Msomi, Budget Biyela and Nkululeko Zulu. The fifth accused, Mfana Shozi, pleaded guilty and turned State witness; he has been convicted. Noxolo Thabethe, a relative of Constable Mhlanga, said the son of the late constable had to drop out of UKZN after the death of his mother when he was doing his first year. He said he was now an orphan. “The time his mother was killed he was writing exams, and he failed. He went back home to Mpumalanga but there was no one he could live with,” said Thabethe.

She said the son of her relative seemed to have been disturbed mentally after the death of his mother. “It feels like we are not doing enough to support him,” she said tearfully. State prosecutor, advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi, read the victim impact statement of Lucy Dladla, wife of Sergeant Dladla. She said she was struggling to sleep because of immense trauma. She had to leave her home and go to live with her daughter because she felt unsafe.

“I have lost all trust in metro police because they have all been silent about the death of my husband,” she said. They had been married for 35 years and he was a well-mannered man. Another statement was written by Thandeka Mofokeng on behalf of Dladla’s son, Sibonelo. The son said Sergeant Dladla was his best friend and he shared everything with him.

“I never dreamt that my father would be brutally murdered. He wanted to see me get married,” he said. He added that he had a lot of anger in his heart, and attending the trial exacerbated it because the criminals were mocking them. However, he was attending therapy. “As much as we are happy that those who pulled the trigger are apprehended, we still want to know who organised the hit,” he said.

Purity Sindisile Chili, the daughter of Sergeant Dladla, said she was left traumatised by the death of her father. “I do not understand why my father was killed for a gun,” she said. She said she has a problem sleeping and she is taking sleeping pills. She said her father spoke about how he was looking forward to his retirement.