Court urged to hold woman accused of assaulting teenage girl

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has urged the court not to release the woman arrested for assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Hluhluwe, northern KZN. Khoza also hailed the police for their quick response which led to the woman’s arrest.

On receiving a report about the incident, Khoza sent a team of social workers on Thursday night to transport the injured teenager to a healthcare facility and to initiate legal proceedings against the assailant. The social workers reported the case to law-enforcement agencies which resulted in the woman’s arrest by the police. The girl, who was in hiding following the assault, was safely removed from her location and provided with necessary care and attention at a temporary shelter.

She allegedly walked for 5km from Mcibilidini village to the Smolo area in Hluhluwe after being badly assaulted by her aunt. “It is truly annoying that the victim’s aunt, who was entrusted with her care after the tragic loss of her mother, was involved in such abuse. This breach of trust within a family unit is deeply saddening. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the young survivor who has endured this traumatic experience. We commend the swift action taken by the police to apprehend the perpetrator,” Khoza said. The MEC emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of vulnerable individuals, especially children who have experienced loss and require care and support.

“We remain fully committed to our mandate of promoting the protection and development of children. We will closely collaborate with law-enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served and the perpetrator is held accountable for her actions. In addition to the ongoing criminal investigation, our social workers are offering comprehensive support to the victim. We are dedicated to ensuring that she receives the necessary psycho-social assistance for her recovery from this distressing incident,” Khoza said. The department pledged to explore all available legal avenues to secure the long-term safety and well-being of the teenager. Khoza also reminded the public that violence against children was unacceptable and urged community members to stay vigilant and report any suspected cases of abuse or neglect.

She also said only through collective efforts and a strong commitment to protecting children, can we create a safe and nurturing environment for them to flourish. Khoza called on the justice system to prioritise this case and conduct a thorough investigation, ensuring a fair and expeditious legal process. “We are steadfast in our commitment to ensure the survivor receives the necessary support to rebuild her life,” Khoza said.

When alerted about the incident days ago, Khoza condemned the assault and called it “the act of barbaric and a gross violation of the child’s rights”. It was alleged that the assault took three hours. Khoza said it was disheartening to learn that a child who had experienced the loss of her mother was subjected to such horrendous mistreatment by someone entrusted with her care.