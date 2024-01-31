Crackdown on school transport

Durban — The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is cracking down on unroadworthy scholar transport and this has been applauded by the KZN Parents Association and the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB). RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said hundreds of vehicles have been impounded and scores of drivers arrested as traffic authorities intensified their national crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles transporting pupils.

“The back-to-school campaign, which started when schools reopened, has so far resulted in 37548 vehicles being stopped and checked in 484 law enforcement operations in different provinces. “The provinces with the highest number of vehicles checked are KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Gauteng,” Zwane said. “A total of 167 drivers were arrested for among others drunken driving, driving while having no driving licence and operating a public transport vehicle in violation of operating permit regulations.”

Zwane said the campaign highlighted that many scholar transport drivers were driving without fastening their seat belts, some did not have professional driver’s permits, vehicles were not licensed and other vehicles had defects such as cracked windscreens, smooth tyres and faulty brakes. “More than 6 240 were given fines for these vehicles, while 965 vehicles were impounded and 291 were suspended from operating,” Zwane said. He said the safety of children remains a priority and law enforcement authorities will remain vigilant throughout the year to deal with non-compliant operators.

However, parents are also responsible for ensuring that the transport operators they choose are fit for purpose and licensed to transport their children safely to school. Vee Gani. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng KZN Parents Association chairperson Vee Gani said we have had tragic incidents in the past due to many reasons such as drunk driving, unroadworthy vehicles, lack of necessary permits, tyres and overloading. “Some unscrupulous opportunists look at it (scholar transport) as making a quick buck,” Gani said.

“As a result, pupils lose their lives and we cannot afford to put pupils’ lives at risk. These things are avoidable by having a licence, roadworthy vehicles and operating a vehicle that is not overloaded.” Gani said what the traffic authorities were doing was wonderful and they needed more presence. “There must be accountability,” Gani said about those putting lives at risk.

He said accidents can happen even with the most experienced drivers, however, the risk can be minimised by tackling the causes. “They (traffic authorities) must continue with this, it must be consistent, an ongoing process, for us and pupils to be safe,” Gani said. He said parents also needed to take the initiative and question who the driver is, is the vehicle roadworthy, is the driver licensed and does the driver have the correct permits.

Gani said parents should question their children about it. NASGB general secretary Matakanye Matakanya said traffic authorities were doing the right thing. “Unroadworthy vehicles must be removed from the road,” Matakanya said. “We can’t sit by and allow our children to die on the roads.”

Matakanya said that such incidents can also be reported by school governing bodies who can report the matter further, which can also end up in the premier’s office. Before schools reopened for the academic year, the RTMC emphasised the critical importance for all scholar transport operators to prioritise the roadworthiness of their vehicles and ensure the timely renewal of their vehicle licence discs. It provided key recommendations for scholar transport operators: