Criminal syndicate targeting Department of Transport offices allegedly rape security officers in Durban

Durban — An unknown number of armed suspects entered the Department of Transport offices in Merebank, held up the men security officers and raped the women officers before stealing departmental equipment. This was according to a statement by the department which expressed its thoughts on the attack and rape of three security officers at its offices in Merebank, Durban, by criminals targeting departmental offices in eThekwini.

The department within eThekwini has been subjected to the operations of a criminal syndicate, attacking staff members at gunpoint, and stealing brush cutters and other equipment. In another incident, a departmental grader was recovered in Camperdown. The attack comes at the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign. Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said that according to reports, heavily armed criminals entered the Department of Transport offices in Merebank in eThekwini at around 2.30am.

“They kept hostage three male security officers, who belonged to the private security company contracted to the department. “Sadly, three female officers who were held at gunpoint in another room were sexually assaulted and raped. The criminals also stole departmental work tools which are used for road maintenance and other assets,” Ncalane said. The women were taken in for medical examination and cases have been opened with the police, he said.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Wentworth police are investigating cases of business robbery and rape following an incident on November 27, 2023, at a business premises on Sialkot Road. “It is alleged that the victims were robbed in the early hours by eight unknown suspects who took various equipment and also raped three security guards.” Ncalane added: “The investigating team has also visited the department’s offices to initiate the investigation and is giving this case a high priority.”

After hearing of the incident, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka assigned department head, Siboniso Mbhele, to urgently visit the site and to engage with other staff members, who were still traumatised. After Mbhele met office management and staff, he said the department would look closely at the issue of improving security at their offices and urged the police to move with speed in arresting the suspects. “Our staff are in fear after this incident. This will affect morale and seriously impact service delivery. The cruelty by these criminals against female security officers is unacceptable. Crime against women must be condemned by all of us, worse during such a critical campaign of no violence against women and children,” Mbhele said.

“We appeal to the police to activate a high-level investigating team and soon bring these heartless criminals to book. “We are also addressing security improvement at our premises to protect staff and our equipment. We appeal to members of the community to work with the police in reporting anyone who is selling departmental equipment.” The department has arranged for psychosocial services to assist the staff members at the centre to be able to continue with their daily duties, Mbhele added.