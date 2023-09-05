Criminals stealing street light cables in uMhlathuze pretend to be contractors, even filling trenches they created

Durban – The uMhlathuze Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has seen a steep rise in cable theft and the target is their street lights. In a statement, municipal spokesperson Bongani Gina said that recently, they have seen a steep rise in cable theft and it is clear that the target is low-voltage cable used for street lights.

“More than 2.5km of street light cable was stolen during the months of July and August 2023 in Arboretum, Birdswood, Brackenham, CBD and Meerensee alone. The replacement value of this cable amounts to more than R1 million,” Gina said. “The criminals disguise themselves as contractors, wearing overalls, reflective jackets and all the necessary protective clothing and this allows them to steal the cable in broad daylight.” Gina said that this modus operandi leaves residents thinking that normal work is being done, as the criminals cover the trenches again after removing the cable.

He said that in one instance, a member of the public noticed and the criminal was apprehended and arrested. “We wish to appeal to all residents to be vigilant and report anything that looks suspicious,” Gina said. He also guided the public on how to recognise municipal employees.

“When people are working on street lights, the vehicles on site will have a City of uMhlathuze logo unless it is a contractor performing the work. In the future, contractors will be expected to place an information board where work is in progress to inform the public that this is approved work being done,” Gina said. He said that suspicious activities can be reported to the call centre number at 035 907 5000 or 0800 222 827 or the relevant ward councillor. “Working together we can keep the lights on,” Gina added.