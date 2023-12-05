Cross-examination of widow in husband’s murder trial delayed

Durban — The State was hoping to have finished cross-examining the nurse on trial with her brother – charged with the kidnapping and murder of her husband – had it not been for the unavailability of her brother’s attorney on Monday in the Durban High Court. Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves along with her brother Nkosinathi Steve Zungu are on trial for the 2020 murder of her husband Nkosi Timmy Langa, a Transnet engineer.

On Monday, senior State prosecutor Krishen Shah was to continue with his cross-examination of Goncalves, but Zungu’s attorney, Jabulisa N Malinga, was not in court which saw the matter being adjourned to today (Tuesday). “It appears we’ll have some difficulties today (Monday). I have been here in court from 8am getting ready for today's proceedings. Zwane (Goncalves’ lawyer) has been here since 9.15. “It was not until 10.05am that I got in touch with Malinga who had not arrived. That is when I noted a message sent via WhatsApp at 9.23 saying that he won’t make it to court today as he was not well …

“We could have wrapped up today. I was hopeful we would finish cross-examination; I was hoping to have been finished this week … We have lost a day today and we don’t know what will happen tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Shah. Zungu and his sister both face kidnapping, robbery with aggravated circumstances and murder charges, while Goncalves also faces two counts of defeating the course of justice. The nurse is alleged to have hired Zungu along with James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu, who is a State witness in the matter and is already serving time for his part in the crime.

On September 29, 2020, Langa was allegedly forced into his Isuzu X-Rider at his home near Hampshire Place in Pinetown and taken to a forest in Ozwathini by Zungu and Mthimkhulu. After this, Goncalves, registered two false cases with police, one of a missing person and the other for a stolen vehicle. Mthimkhulu’s evidence was that Langa was killed with an electric cord cut from an iron in his home.

It was put around his neck and Zungu pulled one end while Mthimkhulu allegedly pulled the other. His body was allegedly left in the forest. His body was found sometime in November after a pointing out by Mthimkhulu. This was after police investigations led to the recovery of Langa’s car. Goncalves has denied plotting and executing a plan to kill Langa.

Acting Judge Bonke Dumisa agreed with the prosecutor that a day had been lost from the five days the matter had been set down for this week. "Sorry Mr Zwane you came all the way from Johannesburg. This matter is adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the unavailability of defence counsel for accused number 2. It is regrettable to have lost today."